May 2 Atlantic City, New Jersey's cash-strapped gambling hub, avoided a default on Monday by making its $1.8 million debt service payment, Mayor Don Guardian said.

The city is nearly insolvent and could soon run out of money. It has lost nearly 70 percent of its property tax base since 2010 as casino values plummeted because of competition from neighboring states.

The city sold the bonds at issue in 2012 to fund judgments it lost to casinos for property tax appeals. Tax-exempt serial maturities from 2023 through 2032 are insured by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in Atlantic City)