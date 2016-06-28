By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 28
NEW YORK, June 28 Atlantic City, New Jersey's
fiscally distressed gambling hub, has hired public finance
attorneys to restructure some of its $240 million of outstanding
bond debt, Mayor Don Guardian said on Tuesday.
New Jersey law firm McManimon, Scotland & Baumann will work
on reducing the city's debt load, much of which it took on to
pay back casinos that won property tax appeals.
City officials are meeting with the firm this week, Guardian
told residents in a meeting Tuesday evening, which was
livestreamed by the Press of Atlantic City.
The city's fortunes have faded as gambling competition in
neighboring states cut into its casino industry and eviscerated
its property tax base.
Under new state legislation passed in May, Atlantic City has
until October to craft a recovery plan or face a possible state
takeover.
Local resentment lingers, and some at Tuesday's public
meeting wondered whether the city could avoid state control if
it filed for municipal bankruptcy.
"Bankruptcy scares investors away. It chills financial
markets. Bankruptcy doesn't solve our problems," said Councilman
Kaleem Shabazz, who noted that New Jersey also controls whether
its cities are allowed to file for bankruptcy.
"Atlantic City is a functional, contributing part of the
economic engine of the state, so we have to work together," he
said.
Guardian said the city will ask private companies for bids
to see if they could save money on certain services, including
trash and recycling, payroll and towing.
The city has also asked Atlantic County about sharing senior
citizen transportation and some other services.
A number of fees have risen, including for parking meters,
which are expected to bring in nearly $800,000 this year and
$1.6 million in 2017. The city's fiscal year follows the
calendar year.
Guardian said that since he took office in January 2014, the
city reduced its workforce by 28 percent to 904 as of the end of
April, with more employees leaving at the end of this week.
The city will also get $1.7 million for properties it
auctioned off on June 23 and potentially another $5 million
combined for two other properties.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)