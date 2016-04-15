By Hilary Russ
| April 15
April 15 Atlantic City, New Jersey's
cash-strapped gambling hub, says it made part of its April
payment to its school district due on Friday, but the state says
it did not.
The disagreement over what should be a matter of fact
follows a lawsuit by Governor Chris Christie's administration
against the city that seeks to protect school payments.
The relationship between Christie and city officials has
broken down publicly. Christie says the local government failed
to stem the bleeding and that the state should take control to
break labor contracts.
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has called the takeover
legislation a "fascist dictatorship." Christie has called
Guardian, who initially supported a takeover, a "liar."
In New Jersey, cities collect property taxes and then remit
them to school districts. Atlantic City, likely to run out of
cash soon, was supposed to pay $8.5 million by Friday as its
latest monthly remittance.
The state Department of Education and local officials agree
on only one thing: that the city paid $4.25 million at some
point this week.
The state claims that payment is only half the full amount
due for March. The remainder of the March payment and the entire
April payment are still owed, department spokesman David Saenz
Jr. told Reuters.
John Devlin, president of the Atlantic City School Board,
told Reuters the payment was for April, that March was already
paid, and that the district expects to receive the rest of the
April revenue soon.
What explains the discrepancy? Devlin said there is an
"obvious lack of communication" between state officials and
Atlantic City's fiscal monitor, appointed by the state.
"The city's working well with us. The mayor has been very
transparent," Devlin said, adding that schools will continue
operating.
Asked to clarify, Saenz reiterated his original statement.
Guardian's chief of staff did not reply to requests for an
explanation. The mayor said in a statement that the state is
"fully aware" of the city's actions and that "we have always
made and will continue to make payments to the school district
as one of our top priorities."
Democratic legislative leaders disagree on takeover plans,
but made proposals this week that could bring competing bills
closer.
"There is always room for a compromise, up until you press
that button on the floor" for a vote, Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo
told Reuters at a legal conference on Friday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New Brunswick, N.J; Editing by Dan
Grebler)