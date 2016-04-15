April 15 Atlantic City, New Jersey's cash-strapped gambling hub, says it made part of its April payment to its school district due on Friday, but the state says it did not.

The disagreement over what should be a matter of fact follows a lawsuit by Governor Chris Christie's administration against the city that seeks to protect school payments.

The relationship between Christie and city officials has broken down publicly. Christie says the local government failed to stem the bleeding and that the state should take control to break labor contracts.

Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has called the takeover legislation a "fascist dictatorship." Christie has called Guardian, who initially supported a takeover, a "liar."

In New Jersey, cities collect property taxes and then remit them to school districts. Atlantic City, likely to run out of cash soon, was supposed to pay $8.5 million by Friday as its latest monthly remittance.

The state Department of Education and local officials agree on only one thing: that the city paid $4.25 million at some point this week.

The state claims that payment is only half the full amount due for March. The remainder of the March payment and the entire April payment are still owed, department spokesman David Saenz Jr. told Reuters.

John Devlin, president of the Atlantic City School Board, told Reuters the payment was for April, that March was already paid, and that the district expects to receive the rest of the April revenue soon.

What explains the discrepancy? Devlin said there is an "obvious lack of communication" between state officials and Atlantic City's fiscal monitor, appointed by the state.

"The city's working well with us. The mayor has been very transparent," Devlin said, adding that schools will continue operating.

Asked to clarify, Saenz reiterated his original statement.

Guardian's chief of staff did not reply to requests for an explanation. The mayor said in a statement that the state is "fully aware" of the city's actions and that "we have always made and will continue to make payments to the school district as one of our top priorities."

Democratic legislative leaders disagree on takeover plans, but made proposals this week that could bring competing bills closer.

"There is always room for a compromise, up until you press that button on the floor" for a vote, Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo told Reuters at a legal conference on Friday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New Brunswick, N.J; Editing by Dan Grebler)