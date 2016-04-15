(Clarifies state's position)
By Hilary Russ
April 15 Atlantic City, New Jersey's
cash-strapped gambling hub, says it made part of its April
payment to its school district due on Friday, but the state says
the city is a full month behind.
The disagreement may be one of semantics, but it highlights
the bitter divide between state and local officials after a
lawsuit by Governor Chris Christie's administration against the
city that seeks to protect school payments.
The relationship between Christie and city officials has
broken down. Christie says the local government failed to stem
the bleeding and that the state should take control to break
labor contracts.
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian called the takeover
legislation a "fascist dictatorship." Christie called Guardian,
who was initially supportive, a "liar."
Then came schools. In New Jersey, cities collect property
taxes and then remit them to school districts. Atlantic City,
likely to run out of cash soon, was supposed to pay $8.5 million
by Friday as its latest monthly remittance.
The state Department of Education and local officials agree
on one thing: that the city paid $4.25 million this week. But
they disagree about what to call it.
The state claims that payment is only half the full amount
due for March. The remainder of the March payment and the entire
April payment are still owed, department spokesman David Saenz
Jr. told Reuters.
John Devlin, president of the Atlantic City School Board,
told Reuters the payment was for April, that March was already
paid, and that the district expects to receive the rest of the
April revenue soon.
What explains the discrepancy? Devlin said there is an
"obvious lack of communication" between state officials and
Atlantic City's fiscal monitor, appointed by the state.
"The city's working well with us. The mayor has been very
transparent," Devlin said, adding that schools will continue
operating.
Saenz offered a different explanation, saying the city and
district agreed to late payments earlier this fiscal year after
the city missed a payment. The city essentially reset its clock,
but Saenz said the missing month must still be paid and called
the difference "a splitting of the hairs."
Guardian's chief of staff did not reply to requests for
clarification. The mayor said in a statement that the state is
"fully aware" of the city's actions and that "we have always
made and will continue to make payments to the school district
as one of our top priorities."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New Brunswick, N.J; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Tom Brown)