Jan 23 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Atlantic City's General Obligation (GO) debt to 'Caa1' from
'Ba1', citing the appointment of two bankruptcy specialists
mandated to consider debt restructuring, which could involve a
loss to bondholders.
"This is a rapid, dramatic change from the State of New
Jersey's ... prior policy of preventing default or bankruptcy of
Atlantic City or any New Jersey local government," Moody's said
in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1CZg86O)
The 'Caa1' rating indicates a high risk of default over the
next five years.
Moody's also gave Atlantic City's GO debt a negative
outlook, citing the possibility of a material impairment to
bondholders from a debt restructuring.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)