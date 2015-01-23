(Adds further downgrade of municipal utilities; details)
By Hilary Russ
Jan 23 Moody's Investors Service slashed
Atlantic City's credit rating six notches deeper into junk
territory on Friday, a day after New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie appointed an emergency manager with a mandate to
consider a debt restructuring.
Atlantic City has about $344 million of long-term debt
outstanding. Moody's dropped the city's general obligation
rating to Caa1, down from Ba1, indicating that the credit rating
agency thinks there is a substantial risk of default over the
next five years.
The appointment could spell trouble for bondholders, as the
emergency management team has ties to Detroit's historic
bankruptcy.
The order from Christie to consider a restructuring also
marks a "rapid, dramatic" change from the usually strong
oversight New Jersey provides its local governments, including
the requirement that they pay their bond debts, Moody's said.
"That's why you see such a steep downgrade here," said
Moody's analyst Josellyn Yousef.
"This action, this executive order, really pivots that
thinking," she said. "It indicates to us that perhaps in this
situation (New Jersey) may not be as willing to provide the
local support they have in the past."
Moody's spokesman David Jacobson said they could not talk
about whether the rating agency had discussed the likelihood of
bankruptcy with the state or new management team because any
such conversations are confidential.
"I've only been in office a short time. I continue to do
what is necessary to make Atlantic City economically vibrant,
and that goal hasn't changed," Mayor Don Guardian said in an
email from his chief of staff Chris Filiciello. "Our better days
are still to come."
Moody's did not discuss the emergency management team with
the city before today's downgrade, Filiciello said.
Moody's also gave Atlantic City's GO debt a negative
outlook, citing the possibility of a material impairment to
bondholders from a debt restructuring.
Christie's office did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
Moody's also cut the water revenue debt of Atlantic City's
Municipal Utilities Authority four notches to B2 on Friday,
affecting about $18.4 million of debt. The downgrade reflects
the authority's rapidly declining customer base as the casino
industry contracts, with four of the city's 12 casinos closed in
2014.
