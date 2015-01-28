Jan 27 Standard & Poor's lowered its general obligation rating on Atlantic City four notches to 'BB' from 'BBB+', following New Jersey's appointment last week of an emergency manager for the financially distressed city.

"The implementation of an emergency manager signals to Standard & Poor's that the state does not view the city as capable of resolving its challenges without outside intervention," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lindsay Wilhelm said.

The ratings services also placed New Jersey's gambling hub on CreditWatch with negative implications, saying it expected the emergency manager's plan to provide additional clarity on the path that the city and state might pursue to stabilize the city's finances. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)