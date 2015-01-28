Jan 27 Standard & Poor's lowered its general
obligation rating on Atlantic City four notches to 'BB' from
'BBB+', following New Jersey's appointment last week of an
emergency manager for the financially distressed city.
"The implementation of an emergency manager signals to
Standard & Poor's that the state does not view the city as
capable of resolving its challenges without outside
intervention," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lindsay Wilhelm
said.
The ratings services also placed New Jersey's gambling hub
on CreditWatch with negative implications, saying it expected
the emergency manager's plan to provide additional clarity on
the path that the city and state might pursue to stabilize the
city's finances.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)