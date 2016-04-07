April 7 New Jersey lawmakers advanced a new Atlantic City rescue package on Thursday, one with a softer approach than a bill supported by Governor Chris Christie, to take over the cash-strapped gambling hub.

The state's Assembly Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a bill that combines a casino tax stabilization measure with a takeover, one that would go into effect only after two years if the city misses certain benchmarks in fixing its finances.

The bill would also create a five-member committee to draft a five-year financial recovery plan.

"We all want the same thing. We want Atlantic City to get healthy," Mayor Don Guardian testified before the committee.

The difference between the Assembly bill and Christie's package, which the Senate previously approved, "is the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship," Guardian said.

Christie and Senate President Stephen Sweeney are at odds with Atlantic City officials and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto over how to rescue the city from its financial crisis.

Prieto refused to put up for consideration Christie's bills, one for a takeover of city operations and another aimed at stabilizing the city's dwindling tax base by letting casinos make fixed payments in lieu of property taxes.

At a separate event in Trenton on Thursday, Christie said he would not "even begin to think about supporting" Prieto's bill, which he said was "ineffective" and created more bureaucracy and delay.

Atlantic City's tax base has shrunk nearly 70 percent in six years as gambling competition from neighboring states gutted the property value of its casinos and prompted the closure of four of them in 2014.

The city is nearly out of cash. Officials say they have bought time and averted a government shutdown that was to begin on Friday by switching from a bi-weekly to a monthly payroll system for employees.

After the city makes its April 8 payroll, it now will not have to pay workers again for another month, by which time second-quarter tax revenue collections will begin.

All nine of the city's labor unions agreed to the payroll scheme, Guardian said, which would help City Hall move through June without running out of cash.

Under Prieto's bill, the committee could dissolve city departments, veto City Council minutes and sell municipal assets if certain benchmarks are not met after a year.

Without progress after a second year, the committee could terminate collective bargaining agreements. Despite that measure, public sector and industry unions testified in support of Prieto's bill. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)