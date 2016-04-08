(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Daniel Kelley
ATLANTIC CITY, April 8 A New Jersey judge on
Friday rejected a bid by Governor Chris Christie's
administration to freeze spending by cash-strapped Atlantic
City, which the governor argued was needed to protect tax
revenues for city schools.
Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez declined to order the city
to stop all spending and divert what little remaining cash it
has to the school district.
But the nearly insolvent seaside gambling hub could find
itself back in court with the state, which sued on Monday.
Both sides are due back April 19, unless the city
makes its April 15 payment to the district or can reach a deal
on payments.
Christie's move was one of several on Monday that added to
Atlantic City's woes and kicked off a week of escalating
mudslinging, perhaps the worst so far during the city's recent
financial crisis, in which Christie called Mayor Don Guardian a
"liar."
That same day, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Atlantic
City's credit rating deeper into junk territory and the Borgata
Casino Hotel & Spa won the right to appeal four years of
property taxes after Judge Mendez, in a separate case, found the
city violated an $88.2 million settlement agreement by failing
to pay.
Christie and state Senate leaders want the state to takeover
city operations, saying local officials have not done enough to
cut expenses as the casino industry suffered from competition in
neighboring states.
Guardian has called that plan a "fascist dictatorship," and
state Assembly leaders on Thursday advanced an alternate rescue
package with softer takeover provisions.
The city had expected to shut down on Friday after running
out of cash. But this week its nine public sector unions agreed
to convert to a monthly payroll schedule, giving the city
breathing room until quarterly tax payments arrive in May.
Christie said the city's paycheck-to-paycheck budgeting will
leave the schools broke.
"The school district will not be able to operate" if it does
not receive the roughly $8 million a month it is owed from the
city, Assistant Attorney General Dan Dryzga told the court on
Friday.
The city said a payment is not due until April 15.
"The schools can't operate in a vacuum without police and
fire services," said Robert Tarver, an attorney representing the
city.
Atlantic City's budget has been under state oversight since
2011. Guardian has said it remits payments to schools on a
schedule laid out by the state.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Atlantic City; Writing by Hilary
Russ in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Tom Brown)