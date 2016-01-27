(Recasts with vote by city council to support new plan)
By Daniel Kelley
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Jan 26 Atlantic City's
local officials backed a revised plan proposed by New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday that called for the city to
be rescued through additional layers of state oversight and new
revenue sources.
The plan, which Christie introduced with state Senate
President Steve Sweeney and Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian by
his side, combines elements of previous proposals to save the
distressed gambling hub.
The city council passed a resolution late on Tuesday to
support the new proposal.
The state already controls the city's budget, hiring and
other finances, but previous legislation Sweeney introduced this
month proposed a more complete takeover of operations.
Christie's joint plan on Tuesday, which he said he wants to
get cleared by the end of February, would allow the state to
restructure city debt and terminate municipal contracts,
including with labor unions. Control would last for five years
instead of the previously proposed 15 years.
It would allow the state to dissolve city departments,
consolidate and privatize municipal services and sell city
assets, which were all proposals included in a recent report by
the city's emergency manager, Kevin Lavin, about how to turn
around the failing city.
The city's casino industry was hit hard by gambling
competition in neighboring states, causing the property tax base
to shrink dramatically.
The newest proposal would also reintroduce some form of
legislation that Christie previously vetoed, which was aimed at
boosting cash flow and stabilizing its tax base with fixed
payments in lieu of property taxes from casinos.
Christie's veto last week prompted concerns that the city's
cash flow would run dry by April.
At the time, Guardian said he opposed a takeover and that
bankruptcy was on the table, but on Tuesday he supported
Christie's plan.
Before the latest turnaround proposal, Guardian and the city
council had called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to consider
whether to file for municipal bankruptcy.
At the meeting, the council introduced bankruptcy attorney
Richard Trenk, who underscored that two-thirds of the city
council would have to vote for a resolution requesting approval
from the state's Local Finance Board, which oversees the city's
budget, for a municipal bankruptcy filing.
He noted that there is "no humanly way" the city can pay the
$160 million of casino property tax appeals it owes to the
Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, which would be "impossible" to pay.
Many in Atlantic City are angry about a takeover because,
they say, the state has long enjoyed tax revenue generated by
casinos but is not giving back enough now that the city needs
help.
"There's no excuse for Atlantic City to look the way it
looks now," Linda Steele, president of the local NAACP chapter,
told the council before the vote.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Atlantic City; Additional
reporting Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Sandra Maler)