ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Jan 26 Inside the dimly lit
Moose Lodge 216 last September in Atlantic City, Frank D'Alonzo
discussed a few of the ideas he has heard over the years to
revitalize the cash-strapped New Jersey gambling hub.
A monorail. Water parks. And now a push to bring in more
conventions and transform the casino-heavy town with a seedy
image into a family-friendly destination.
"It would be great for them to diversify," said the
long-time businessman. "The city has a lot to offer."
But the avid fisherman and former construction manager
sounded resigned: the seaside resort he loves is "the smallest
big city" with blight and crime that are "not good publicity,"
he said.
Brimming with promise but ground down by poverty, Atlantic
City is trying to reinvent itself even as it teeters on the edge
of fiscal ruin. Its perception as a seedy locale is just one of
several hurdles.
The city has been devastated by the quick collapse of its
one-time monopoly on East Coast casino gambling and could see
its cash flow run dry by April. The ravaged local economy laid
bare the city's bloated budget and over dependence on a single
industry.
Now, even as local elected officials are faced with the
potential of a state takeover, they hope some seeds they planted
to clean up crime-ridden areas and diversify the economy could
begin bearing fruit before long.
The city has added new recreation and entertainment venues
from Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, for example.
Stockton University, which is nearby and has about 8,600
students, unveiled plans to expand there, and the city played
host to a summer of successful beach concerts.
Clean-up efforts at a Texas Avenue playground and other
parks have also worked. Overall, crime in Atlantic City fell by
9.3 percent in 2015 through November, compared to the same
period the previous year, and has been declining for most of the
last decade, according to state police data compiled by Reuters.
Over the past three years, federal prosecutors also helped
cripple a large heroin-dealing gang in the city's most notorious
housing project, the Stanley Holmes Village.
"I see a lot of real positive results with what we've done.
We're basically putting the roots into the ground," said Thomas
Gilbert, a retired State Police Lt. Colonel who commands
Atlantic City's tourism district.
BABY STEPS TO A TRANSFORMATION
Even so, these are baby steps, with poverty high and incomes
low. When four big casinos closed in 2014, jobs became even more
scarce and foreclosures ballooned.
Development has focused on commercial projects near the
boardwalk, while "the neighborhoods have been left to languish,"
said Lisa Washburn of Municipal Market Analytics.
If tourists veer off the boardwalk on the wrong block, the
effects of drug use on some of the city's residents and stark
poverty are as prominent as the hulking, shuttered casinos.
"If you're now trying to become a family destination, it's a
much different atmosphere that they're going to need to
generate," Washburn said.
Yet the transformation to a family destination is not
impossible. After a particularly raucous spring break in 1985
was filmed by MTV, the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told
young partiers not to come and made significant other changes to
steer towards families instead of college students.
It took years, but the reinvention there succeeded. It is
not clear, however, if a city whose main industry is casinos can
do the same. Crime in Atlantic City may have dropped, but it is
still among the most dangerous New Jersey cities, according to
the police data.
Angel Ortiz, 45, started in casinos at 16, when he took a
job working the graveyard shift in the coffee shop of the
Showboat casino, which closed in 2014. His two brothers also
worked in casinos. One left to work in a casino in a nearby
state, as have other residents.
"Atlantic City is messed up. It's always gonna be messed up
until somebody comes in here and does the right thing," said
Ortiz, who works seasonally at the Steel Pier amusement park and
occasionally at a furniture store. "That's why I'm hoping the
state takes it over. Why not? Officials down here ain't really
doing anything."
