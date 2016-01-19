Jan 19 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Tuesday vetoed a bill considered critical to stabilizing
Atlantic City's tax base and essential for the cash flow of the
distressed gambling hub.
The legislation called for casinos to make set payments in
lieu of taxes and would have added a measure of stability to the
city's rapidly shrinking property tax base.
Lawmakers first passed it in June. Nearly five months later,
Christie vetoed it but said he would consider signing it with
certain changes he required.
The Democrat-led legislature then amended the measure, which
was part of a package of bills, passed it, made yet more changes
and passed it once more. Christie, a 2016 Republican
presidential candidate, also declined to sign the other bills in
the package on Tuesday.
The city's emergency manager Kevin Lavin, appointed by
Christie a year ago, said in a report on Friday that without the
revenues generated in that package, the city's cash flow would
run dry by April.
Lawmakers, who have proposed a complete takeover of the
city, would now have to reintroduce the bills if they want to
continue pushing for them.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, whose district includes Atlantic
City, said in a statement that Christie's vetoes show a "brazen
disregard" for Atlantic City's fiscal recovery and said he would
move forward on measures to restore the region's economic
security.
A spokesman for Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Asked for an
explanation of why Christie vetoed the bills, his office
referred to comments he made on Saturday, when he was in Iowa
campaigning.
"If I don't think the total package makes sense, I won't
(sign it)," he said, according to the remarks. He has been
discussing with legislative leaders about "some accommodation on
this."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Nick Zieminski)