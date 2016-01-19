(Recasts with bankruptcy comment from mayor, adds lawmaker
response)
By Hilary Russ
Jan 19 Atlantic City's mayor said on Tuesday
that bankruptcy was "back on the table" after New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie vetoed legislation considered essential
to the distressed gambling hub's tax base and cash flow.
"If the state is not able to come up with the funding we
need within the next few weeks, we will have no choice but to
declare bankruptcy," Mayor Don Guardian said in a statement.
The seaside city's gambling industry, facing increased
competition from neighboring U.S. Northeastern states, lost four
of its 12 casinos in 2015.
The legislation called for casinos to make fixed payments in
lieu of taxes and would have added a measure of stability to the
city's rapidly shrinking property tax base.
Lawmakers first passed it in June. Nearly five months later,
Christie vetoed it but said he would consider signing it with
certain changes he required.
The Democratic-led legislature then amended the measure,
which was part of a package of bills, passed it, made yet more
changes and passed it again. Christie, a 2016 Republican
presidential candidate, also declined on Tuesday to sign the
other bills in the package.
The city's emergency manager, Kevin Lavin, who was appointed
by Christie a year ago, said in a report on Friday that without
the revenues generated in the package, the city's cash flow
would run dry by April.
Legislative leaders, who have proposed a takeover of the
city, will have to reintroduce the bills if they want to keep
pushing for them.
Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, whose district includes
Atlantic City, said in a statement that Christie's vetoes showed
a "brazen disregard" for Atlantic City's fiscal recovery and
added he would move forward on measures to restore the region's
economic security.
Asked why Christie vetoed the bills, the governor's office
referred to comments he made on Saturday when he was
campaigning in Iowa.
"If I don't think the total package makes sense, I won't
(sign it)," he said, according to the remarks. He has been
discussing "some accommodation on this" with Senate President
Steve Sweeney and other legislative leaders.
Sweeney, a Democrat, originally championed the legislation
but is now pushing for a takeover of the city's operations.
"We cannot afford to let Atlantic City go bankrupt," Sweeney
said in a statement. "The best way out is for the State of New
Jersey to take control of Atlantic City's finances and the best
way to do it is to act quickly."
