By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Atlantic City, New Jersey's
cash-strapped gambling hub, may no longer have a state-appointed
emergency manager, but some big costs for outside professionals
working to resolve its fiscal crisis will continue.
The state extended its contract with Ernst & Young LLP
for another year, through the end of 2016, according
to documents obtained by Reuters through a public records
request.
In 2015, the firm billed state taxpayers $2 million for
restructuring services.
Atlantic City could see its cash flow turn negative by April
and is one of the most dangerous cities in New Jersey despite a
drop in crime last year.
Including work by EY, emergency manager Kevin Lavin, the law
firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and other
professionals, taxpayers are now on the hook for at least $3.34
million.
The continuation of EY's work for up to another year sheds
light on the still-unfolding saga of state intervention in the
seaside resort town.
"The state has gone in and very aggressively worked with
municipalities in the past," said Rutgers University senior
policy fellow Marc Pfeiffer. "The difference here, however, is
that the Division of Local Government Services has the smallest
number of staff in known memory."
When Governor Chris Christie appointed Lavin in January
2015, the state was trying something new, said Pfeiffer, who
served for 26 years in that division. But Lavin did not have the
authority to direct changes in city government, Pfeiffer said.
Christie, with state and local officials, proposed
additional state oversight of Atlantic City's operations on Jan.
26. While its budget already must be approved by the state, the
new proposal would give New Jersey the power to sell assets,
dissolve departments and terminate contracts, including with
public labor unions.
Robert Lougy, New Jersey first assistant attorney general,
has been one of the state's contacts for EY regarding its
contract. His spokesman said the contract with EY was extended
"to enable them to complete the work" but declined further
comment.
The state denied Reuters' request to provide Lougy's emails,
texts and letters, which could help explain decisions about the
firm.
This year, EY will charge a blended rate of $470 per hour,
compared with the previous rate of $455, according to the
amended contract signed by state officials on Jan. 15.
An EY spokesman said the firm does not have "additional
insights to share at this time" because it cannot discuss client
work.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Leslie
Adler)