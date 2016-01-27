Jan 27 Kevin Lavin, appointed a year ago as the
emergency manager for New Jersey's distressed gambling hub
Atlantic City, is joining Ankura Consulting Group.
Lavin, tapped by Governor Chris Christie in January 2015 to
help turnaround the struggling city, will serve as co-president
of Ankura and be on its board, according to a press release on
Tuesday.
During his tenure, Lavin and a team of professionals
produced two reports that outlined the city's fiscal crisis and
suggested ideas for long-term stability.
On Tuesday, Christie, Senate President Steve Sweeney and
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian backed a revised rescue plan
that would cede control to the state.
