ZAGREB Feb 28 Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company which is present in 12 European countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide, said on Tuesday:

* Its 2016 sales fell 5.5 percent to 5.1 billion kuna ($726.50 million) due to depreciation of the Russian rouble and Serbian dinar and the end of a cooperation agreement with Herbalife.

* Its EBITDA fell 16.4 percent to 474.4 million kuna and net profit fell to 162.8 million kuna from 242.3 million.

* It achieved its highest sales growth in its domestic market, amounting to 4.4 percent, followed by 3.9 percent growth in neighbouring Bosnia.

($1 = 7.0200 kuna)