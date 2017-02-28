BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
ZAGREB Feb 28 Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company which is present in 12 European countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide, said on Tuesday:
* Its 2016 sales fell 5.5 percent to 5.1 billion kuna ($726.50 million) due to depreciation of the Russian rouble and Serbian dinar and the end of a cooperation agreement with Herbalife.
* Its EBITDA fell 16.4 percent to 474.4 million kuna and net profit fell to 162.8 million kuna from 242.3 million.
* It achieved its highest sales growth in its domestic market, amounting to 4.4 percent, followed by 3.9 percent growth in neighbouring Bosnia.
($1 = 7.0200 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.