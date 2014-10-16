Oct 16 New York-based activist investor Clinton
Group Inc is preparing to call on Atlantic Power Corp
on Thursday to restart a sale process it abandoned last month,
according to a draft letter to the company's board of directors
seen by Reuters.
Clinton Group is confident that bids for Atlantic Power came
in at least at $4 per share, the fund manager's senior managing
director Joseph De Perio writes in the letter.
"With an unaffected price of $3 per share, such bids after a
competitive process should have been attractive," De Perio
writes.
Clinton is open to working with Atlantic Power in a
constructive manner and believes many other shareholders are of
like mind, De Perio writes. He adds that Clinton Group has a
"meaningful" stake in Atlantic Power.
A representative for Boston-based Atlantic Power did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. The company owns
and operates a diverse fleet of power generation assets in the
United States and Canada and has a market value of more than
$300 million.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)