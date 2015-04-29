TORONTO/NEW YORK, April 29 Hedge fund Mangrove Partners is urging Atlantic Power Corp to return cash to shareholders and could push for a possible sale or break-up of the company, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Mangrove, which owns about 7.5 percent of Toronto-listed Atlantic, is looking at all options to unlock value at the owner of U.S. and Canadian power plants, the sources said.

One of the sources said the New York-based hedge fund wants Atlantic to pay a special dividend of $300 million, or about $2.50 per share.

The fund is also mulling other possibilities for Massachusetts-based Atlantic, including pushing for a share repurchase, and a possible break-up or sale, the source added.

The rationale for a break-up is that it might attract more buyers for parts of the business than the whole, the two sources said. Atlantic's holdings include natural gas and hydroelectric assets.

Atlantic Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breaking up or selling Atlantic could require Mangrove to work to replace some directors in order to gain control of the eight-person board.

Mangrove has not yet decided whether to push for a new slate, or whether it would do so at the annual meeting or a special meeting, the two sources said.

Atlantic has begun the sales process before. After conducting a review led by Goldman Sachs and Greenhill & Co last year, the board concluded a sale was not in the company's best interests.

Soon after it was the target of an attack from hedge fund Clinton Group, which was lobbying to revive the sale process.

While that never came about, Atlantic put two new independent directors on its board late last year.

As a part of an agreement with Atlantic, Clinton, a 1.9 percent owner of Atlantic, votes its shares in support of Atlantic's initiatives and could not support Mangrove's candidates if a proxy contest were to occur.

Potential buyers of Atlantic's assets include yield companies or yieldcos, which are often spun off from alternative energy companies, and private equity firms, said one of the sources.

Earlier in the month, Atlantic agreed to sell its wind generation projects to TerraForm Power Inc for about $350 million.