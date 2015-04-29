(Adds market reaction)
By John Tilak and Mike Stone
TORONTO/NEW YORK, April 29 Hedge fund Mangrove
Partners is urging Atlantic Power Corp to return
cash to shareholders, and it could push for a possible sale or
break-up of the company, according to two sources with knowledge
of the situation.
Mangrove, which owns about 7.5 percent of Atlantic, is
looking at all options to unlock value, the sources said.
One of the sources said New York-based Mangrove wants
Atlantic to pay a special dividend of $300 million, or about
$2.50 per share.
The fund is also mulling other possibilities for
Massachusetts-based Atlantic, which owns U.S. and Canadian power
plants, including pushing for a share repurchase and a possible
break-up or sale, the source added.
The rationale for a break-up is that it might attract more
buyers for parts of the business than the whole, the two sources
said. Atlantic's holdings include natural gas and hydroelectric
assets.
Atlantic Power did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Its stock briefly jumped on the news, hitting a six-week
high in Toronto and a roughly seven-month high on the New York
Stock Exchange. Daily volume reached its highest in a week and a
half.
Breaking up or selling Atlantic could require Mangrove to
work to replace some directors in order to gain control of the
eight-person board.
Mangrove has not yet decided whether to push for a new
slate, or whether it would do so at Atlantic's annual meeting or
at a special meeting, the two sources said.
Atlantic previously began the sales process. After
conducting a review led by Goldman Sachs and Greenhill & Co last
year, its board concluded a sale was not in the company's best
interests.
Soon after, Atlantic was the target of an attack from hedge
fund Clinton Group, which lobbied to revive the sale process.
While that never came about, Atlantic put two new
independent directors on its board late last year.
As a part of an agreement with Atlantic, Clinton, which
holds a 1.9 percent stake in Atlantic, votes its shares in
support of Atlantic's initiatives; it would not be able to
support Mangrove's candidates if a proxy contest were to occur.
Potential buyers of Atlantic's assets include yield
companies, which are often spun off from alternative energy
companies, and private equity firms, said one of the sources.
Earlier in the month, Atlantic agreed to sell its wind
generation projects to TerraForm Power Inc for about
$350 million.
