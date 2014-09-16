Sept 16 Power producer Atlantic Power Corp
slashed its dividend by 70 percent and asked its
chief executive to step down as part of a strategic review
process.
The company said it appointed Ken Hartwick, director of the
board, as a replacement for Barry Welch.
Atlantic Power cut its annual dividend to 12 Canadian cents
per share from 40 Canadian cents.
The Boston, Massachusetts-based company, which has been
reviewing its businesses, also said it would not sell itself at
this time.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)