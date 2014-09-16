Sept 16 Power producer Atlantic Power Corp slashed its dividend by 70 percent and asked its chief executive to step down as part of a strategic review process.

The company said it appointed Ken Hartwick, director of the board, as a replacement for Barry Welch.

Atlantic Power cut its annual dividend to 12 Canadian cents per share from 40 Canadian cents.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company, which has been reviewing its businesses, also said it would not sell itself at this time. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)