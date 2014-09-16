* Removes chief executive
* Slashes annual dividend by 70 pct
* Says looking to cut expenses by about $7 mln annually
* Toronto, U.S.-listed shares fall more than 30 pct
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
Sept 16 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp
fell by about a third on Tuesday after the struggling
utility removed its chief executive and decided against selling
itself.
Faced with mounting debts in a volatile power market, the
company also slashed its annual dividend by 70 percent, the
second time since February 2013 that it has cut the dividend.
Boston-based Atlantic Power has been caught between falling
demand in a volatile wholesale power market and a recovery in
the price of the natural gas that feeds its plants in several
U.S. states and Canadian provinces.
Several utilities have been selling assets to lower their
exposure to this market. Duke Energy Corp agreed last
month to sell its non-regulated Midwest commercial generation
business to Dynegy Inc for $2.8 billion.
In May, Atlantic hired Goldman Sachs and Greenhill & Co to
explore a sale or merger. The company said on Tuesday, however,
that its best option would be to continue as an independent
company.
Barry Welch, who ran the company for 10 years, stepped down
as president and chief executive by "mutual agreement," Atlantic
said. Ken Hartwick, a director, took over as interim president
and CEO but will not be a candidate for the permanent job.
Atlantic Power also said it would consider selling assets or
entering joint ventures to raise capital and reduce its debt.
The company's long-term debt almost quadrupled between 2010
and the end of June, Thomson Reuters data shows. At about $1.8
billion, the debt is equivalent to about three times its annual
revenue for 2013.
The stock shed more than two-thirds of its value in the same
period.
Atlantic Power did not specify which assets it would
consider selling. Analysts identified the company's wind assets
and some hydro plants in the United States as candidates.
"They'd fetch the highest value and therefore could be more
likely to be sold," said National Bank Financial analyst Rupert
Merer.
Atlantic Power also said it was looking to cut expenses by
about $7 million annually.
The company's shares were down 30.9 percent at C$2.91 in
afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its U.S. shares
were down 30.4 percent at $2.65.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)