(Updates with Tesoro Hawaii refinery) Jan 10 Tesoro Corp's 94,000 barrel-per-day Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery became the seventh U.S. plant to be put on the sale block, joining a host of Atlantic Basin refineries set to be sold or shuttered. Chief Executive Greg Goff said Tesoro had decided the plant and associated logistical assets do not mesh with the company's strategic focus on the U.S. Midwest and West Coast regions. Weak profit margins due to a poor economic outlook, together with high feedstock prices, have prompted many European and American refiners on the U.S. East Coast to shut or sell plants. The following are the refineries around Europe and the East Coast of the United States that have been closed, sold or are for sale: PETIT COURONNE, ANTWERP, CRESSIER * Swiss-based independent refiner Petroplus announced the temporary closure of the 161,800-barrels-per-day Petit Couronne, 107,500-bpd Antwerp and 68,000-bpd Cressier plants after running out of money to buy feedstock crude. * It had previously suspended a turnaround of the base oil complex at Petit Couronne planned for 2012. FRANCE - REICHSTETT * Petroplus has already closed its 85,000-bpd Reichstett refinery in eastern France, the least profitable of all its plants, and will convert it to a terminal after failing to find a buyer. * The plant was closed early in the second quarter of 2011. FRANCE - BERRE * LyondellBasell has started to mothball its 105,000-bpd Berre refinery in southeastern France, giving the firm an extra year to find a buyer for its ailing refinery. * The refinery restarted in early October 2011 following a workers' strike after the group announced the closure. FRANCE - DUNKIRK * A French court in late October 2010 authorised oil major Total to close permanently its refinery at Dunkirk on the north coast and proceed with plans to develop non-refining activities on the site. * President Nicolas Sarkozy said in early May 2011 that a promised liquefied natural gas terminal in northern France would be built despite delays that had cast doubt on the project. * Total, France's biggest company by market value, signed an agreement with EDF to invest in the Dunkirk project after closing a low-margin refinery in the region, causing public and political uproar. SWEDEN - HEIDE AND GOTHENBURG * Royal Dutch Shell sold its Heide refinery to billionaire Gary Klesch and Gothenburg in Sweden to Finland's St1. GERMANY - WILHELMSHAVEN * Private Dutch company Hestya Energy BV said in August 2011 it had signed an agreement to buy the Wilhelmshaven oil refinery in Germany, put up for sale by U.S. group ConocoPhillips . * ConocoPhillips had previously said it was considering selling the plant or turning it into a terminal. It cancelled a plan to upgrade it. ITALY - CREMONA * Libya's Tamoil shut its 90,000-bpd Italian refinery at the end of March 2011 and said it would pursue plans to convert the plant into a storage site. LITHUANIA - LIETUVA * PKN Orlen is mulling a full or partial exit from the Lithuanian refinery it bought for over $2 billion, it said in August 2010, as the plant had failed to generate expected profits due to oil supply troubles that raised costs. NORWAY - MONGSTAD * Statoil said in October 2011 that it was struggling to improve profitability at its refineries, including Mongstad, the country's largest. ROMANIA - ARPECHIM * State-owned chemical firm Oltchim made an offer to oil and gas company Petrom at the end of May 2011 to buy its Arpechim refinery. SCOTLAND - GRANGEMOUTH; FRANCE - LAVERA * Chinese oil giant PetroChina has bought into these two Ineos refineries in France and Scotland, expanding its global refining foothold. UK - HUMBER * Conoco said in October 2010 it had not ruled out a sale of the Humber refinery, saying "for the right price and/or the opportunity for joint venturing, these are things that we have to consider". UK - LINDSEY * Total is looking to sell the 221,000-bpd refinery, Britain's third-largest, which began operation in 1968 and employs about 500 people. * Total said it was in talks with a prospective buyer and hoped to complete the sale by the end of 2011, having previously said a deal would be completed by the end of 2010. UK - MILFORD HAVEN * U.S. oil firm Murphy Oil Corp said it would sell its three refineries, including the Milford Haven plant in Britain, to focus on oil and gas exploration and its U.S. retail business. * Milford Haven started operation in 1973. After de-bottlenecking works early in 2010, it can process about 130,000 barrels of crude oil per day. UK - PEMBROKE * Valero Energy Corp said in March 2011 it would pay $730 million for Chevron's Pembroke refinery in Wales and other assets and $1 billion for the plant's inventories, giving the U.S. refiner its first foothold in Europe. * Valero, the third-largest refiner in the United States behind Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, has long sought to buy a plant in Europe. UK - STANLOW * India's Essar Energy completed the $350 million acquisition of the oil refinery and other associated assets at Stanlow in early August 2011 from Shell, according to the Indian company's website. * It has a 267,000-bpd capacity, the second-largest in Britain. UK - TEESSIDE * Petroplus idled that plant in April 2009, and took a $110 million impairment charge later that year. * Teesside's full capacity was 117,000 bpd, almost 40 percent higher than Reichstett's, so any writedown against the latter would likely be smaller. UNITED STATES - TRAINER, PENNSYLVANIA * ConocoPhillips said in September 2011 it would idle its 185,000-bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery in six months if it could not find a buyer. UNITED STATES - MARCUS HOOK, PENNSYLVANIA * Sunoco Inc shut its 178,000-bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, in December 2011, ahead of a July 2012 deadline to sell the plant, due to poor margins. The company had placed the refinery on the block in September 2011. UNITED STATES - PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA * Sunoco said in September 2011 it would sell or idle the 335,000-bpd Philadelphia refinery by July 2012. UNITED STATES - HAWAII * Tesoro Corp announces plans on Jan. 10 to sell its 94,000 barrels-per-day Kapolei refinery as well as 32 retail gasoline stations and associated logistical assets that don't mesh with its focus on the U.S. Midwest and West Coast regions. The company said it aims to sell the plant "no later" than the second half of 2012. 