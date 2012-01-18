Jan 18 Hess Energy announced on Wednesday it will shut its 350,000-barrels-per-day joint venture Hovensa refinery in mid-February due to weak margins, the latest Atlantic Basin refinery to fall victim to high feedstock costs and weak demand. Nearly 1.9 million bpd of refining capacity in the Atlantic Basin has been shut or threatened with closure over the past three years due to poor economics. In the United States, refineries on the U.S. East Coast have been especially vulnerable to the high costs of imported crude. The following are the refineries around Europe, the U.S. East Coast and the Caribbean that have been closed, sold or are for sale: PETIT COURONNE, ANTWERP, CRESSIER * Swiss-based independent refiner Petroplus shut its 68,000-bpd Cressier refinery on Monday, according to union sources, due to credit problems. Petroplus also announced plans for the temporary closure of the 161,800-bpd Petit Couronne and 107,500-bpd Antwerp refinery. FRANCE - REICHSTETT * Petroplus closed its 85,000-bpd Reichstett refinery in eastern France, the least profitable of all its plants, in the second quarter of 2011 and will convert it to a terminal after failing to find a buyer. FRANCE - BERRE * LyondellBasell has started to mothball its 105,000-bpd Berre refinery in southeastern France, giving the firm an extra year to find a buyer for the ailing plant. * The refinery restarted in early October 2011 following a workers' strike after the group announced the closure. FRANCE - DUNKIRK * A French court in late October 2010 authorised oil major Total to close permanently its 105,000-bpd refinery at Dunkirk on the north coast and proceed with plans to develop non-refining activities on the site. GERMANY - WILHELMSHAVEN * Private Dutch company Hestya Energy BV said in August 2011 it had signed an agreement to buy the Wilhelmshaven oil refinery in Germany, put up for sale by U.S. group ConocoPhillips . ConocoPhillips had previously said it was considering selling the plant or turning it into a terminal. It cancelled a plan to upgrade it. ITALY - CREMONA * Libya's Tamoil shut its 90,000-bpd Italian refinery at the end of March 2011 and said it would pursue plans to convert the plant into a storage site. LITHUANIA - LIETUVA * PKN Orlen is mulling a full or partial exit from the Lithuanian refinery it bought for over $2 billion, it said in August 2010, as the plant had failed to generate expected profits due to oil supply troubles that raised costs. NORWAY - MONGSTAD * Statoil said in October 2011 that it was struggling to improve profitability at its refineries, including Mongstad, the country's largest. ROMANIA - ARPECHIM * State-owned chemical firm Oltchim made an offer to oil and gas company Petrom at the end of May 2011 to buy its Arpechim refinery. SCOTLAND - GRANGEMOUTH; FRANCE - LAVERA * Chinese oil giant PetroChina has bought into these two Ineos refineries in France and Scotland, expanding its global refining foothold. UK - LINDSEY * Total has said it is looking to sell the 221,000-bpd refinery, Britain's third largest. UK - MILFORD HAVEN * U.S. oil firm Murphy Oil Corp said it would sell its three refineries, including the 130,000-bpd Milford Haven plant in Britain, to focus on oil and gas exploration and its U.S. retail business. UK - PEMBROKE * Valero Energy Corp said in March 2011 it would pay $730 million for Chevron's Pembroke refinery in Wales and other assets and $1 billion for the plant's inventories, giving the U.S. refiner its first foothold in Europe. UK - STANLOW * India's Essar Energy completed the $350 million acquisition of the 267,000 bpd Stanlow oil refinery and other associated assets at Stanlow in early August 2011 from Shell, according to the Indian company's website. UK - TEESSIDE * Petroplus idled the 117,000-bpd Teeside plant in April 2009. UNITED STATES - TRAINER, PENNSYLVANIA * ConocoPhillips has idled its 185,000-bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery and is seeking a buyer for the plant. Union sources said the refinery could be demolished by the end of March if a buyer is not found. UNITED STATES - MARCUS HOOK, PENNSYLVANIA * Sunoco Inc shut its 178,000-bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, in December 2011, ahead of a July 2012 deadline to sell the plant, due to poor margins. The company had placed the refinery on the block in September 2011. UNITED STATES - PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA * Sunoco said in September 2011 it would sell or idle the 335,000-bpd Philadelphia refinery by July 2012. VIRGIN ISLANDS - HOVENSA * Hess Energy and partner PDVSA, the state oil company of Venezuela, plan to shut the 350,000-bpd Hovensa refinery by mid-February. (London oil team and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)