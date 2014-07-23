(Adds background, revises throughout)
July 23 Moody's Investors Service cut its rating
on Atlantic City two notches to junk at Ba1 on Wednesday because
of the city's struggling gaming industry and impending casino
closures.
Increased competition from casinos in neighboring states has
led to declining casino revenues, and the city has had to pay
expensive property tax appeals to casinos whose properties lost
value.
The city also has a narrow financial cushion and "very weak"
residential socioeconomics, as well as a growing debt burden,
Moody's said.
Moody's outlook on the New Jersey city remains negative
because the credit rating agency expects regional gaming
competition to further weaken the city's prospects. The city
also plans to issue new debt in order to pay for ongoing casino
tax settlements, another factor weighing down the rating. (bit.ly/UtwAv3)
The downgrade affects $245 million of Atlantic City's
outstanding general obligation parity debt.
The Revel casino and resort, which was a centerpiece of New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie's effort to bring Las
Vegas-quality gambling to a slumping Atlantic when it opened in
April 2012, last month filed for bankruptcy for the second time
in its short history.
In addition, Caesars Entertainment Corp's Showboat Casino is
slated to close at the end of the summer.
Altogether, Atlantic City gaming revenue has fallen to $2.8
billion, a little more than half its 2006 peak of $5.2 billion.
