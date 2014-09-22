BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 Standard & Poor's lowered its rating on Atlantic City's general obligation bonds to 'BBB-plus' from 'A-minus', citing liquidity pressures following the closure of 4 of the 12 casinos in the city in New Jersey.
"We believe that these closures will have a substantial impact on the city's revenue structure given the city's tax base concentration, with 12 casinos representing 56 percent of 2014 assessed value," S&P said. (bit.ly/1sUWLVQ)
The ratings agency also said it could lower the rating if the city does not implement meaningful, corrective actions to address the potential revenue shortfalls.
Outlook on the city is negative. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.