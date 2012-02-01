Feb 1 Independent power producer Atlantic
Power Corp said it bought a majority stake in Canadian
Hills LLC, which owns a 300 megawatts windpower project in
Oklahoma, for $23 million.
Atlantic Power, which would have a 51 percent stake in
Canadian Hills, said total costs for the U.S.-power project are
expected to be about $460 million.
Construction of the project -- Canadian Hills -- which is
being developed by Apex Wind Energy Holdings is expected to
begin in April, with commercial operations likely in November.
The Canadian company will have the right to invest 100
percent of the project equity or about $170 million, Atlantic
Power said in a statement.
Shares of Atlantic Power, which has projects in Florida, New
Jersey, California and Michigan, were trading up 3 Canadian
cents at C$14.92 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.