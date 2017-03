LONDON May 16 Atlantis, The Palm, is raising an $850 million syndicated loan to refinance existing debt and provide new funds, banking sources said on Thursday.

Dubai's iconic island resort is refinancing a $700 million, 12-year term loan that was signed in July 2005 and priced at 160 basis points (bps) over LIBOR.

That loan backed the construction of the luxury hotel resort and aquatic theme park.

Atlantis, The Palm, opened on 24 September 2008 as a joint venture between Kerzner International Holdings Limited and UAE holding company Istithmar.

In April 2012, Istithmar acquired Kerzner's 50 percent stake in the property for $250 million. The property continues to be managed by Kerzner International Resorts. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)