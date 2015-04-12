(Repeats story first published late on Friday; no change to
text)
* Atlas Iron to suspend all mining this month
* Blames low iron ore price
* Says extensive cost cutting not enough
* More Australia miners under threat as supply glut swells
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 10 Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd
said on Friday it will progressively suspend mining
this month due to low iron ore prices, the latest casualty in a
strategy by larger producers to flood the sea-traded market into
China.
Atlas, which is scheduled to ship the majority of its
projected 13 million tonnes of iron ore this year to China, said
exports will cease shortly after mining is halted.
"Despite an extensive cost-cutting program... the global
supply-demand imbalance for iron ore has driven prices down to
the point where it is no longer viable for Atlas to continue
production," Atlas Managing Director Ken Brinsden said in a
statement.
Iron ore is veering to a new crisis as prices for future
delivery of the commodity slide 30 percent in a month, and its
outlook is now more bearish than oil.
Spot iron ore prices < .IO62-CNI=SI> are down 60 percent in
last year.
Analysts blame a massive rise in production on overestimates
of China's appetite for imported ore by sector titans Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
Together with Australia's Fortescue Metals, these
companies added 234 million tonnes of iron ore in the past two
years - five times yearly U.S. consumption - and intend to
inject another 196 million tonnes by 2020.
Their strategy is to eliminate competition, even it means
driving down the price to the break-even point.
Atlas is one of several lower production miners locked in a
fight for survival and attempting cut costs.
Others under threat because their costs are too high include
BC Iron Ltd, Fortescue, Arrium Ltd and Grange
Resources Ltd, according to cost calculations by UBS.
"Overall it's more a question of time until we see more of
the high-cost juniors throwing in the towel because it's just
not economical for them anymore," said Carsten Menke, commodity
analyst at Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd in Zurich.
There was market speculation this week over whether
bondholders in the United States, Atlas' secured creditors,
would push to place the miner in receivership, given it holds
A$327 million ($251.36 million) in gross debt.
The decision to suspend production was taken after extensive
consideration of the company's financial position, discussions
with contractors and secured creditors, Brinsden said.
"They would have had to go to all of their service providers
to see if they could make this venture profitable and came up
dry," said Paul Phillips, senior equities analyst at Perennial
Growth Management.
Australia's Cairn Hill iron ore mine was shut last year by
its owner IMX Resources after falling prices crippled
the 1.7-million-tonnes-per-year operation.
($1 = 1.3009 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Manolo
Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies)