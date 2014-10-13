Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 U.S. pipeline company Targa Resources Corp said it would buy Atlas Energy LP's midstream assets for $1.9 billion, while its unit Targa Resources Partners LP would buy Atlas Pipeline Partners LP for $4 billion.
Targa Resources Partners said its offer was worth $38.66 per Atlas Pipeline unit in cash and stock and that its current unitholders would own about two-thirds of the combined partnership.
Atlas Energy will spin off its non-midstream assets after which Targa Resources Corp said it would buy the company with its current shareholders owning about 80 percent of the combined company. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.