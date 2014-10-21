* Atlas margins tighten as flood of iron ore cuts price
* Cost cutting key to maintaining margins
By James Regan and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Oct 21 A flood of low-cost
iron ore is driving tiny Australian miner Atlas Iron to
its break-even point, underscoring the pain inflicted by a
ramp-up in output by mega-producers Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton.
Atlas, which raced into production half a decade ago when
iron ore prices were booming on the back of a supply shortage,
is high on analysts' lists as "collateral damage", as BHP and
Rio Tinto chase a larger slice of the 1.3-billion-tonne-a-year
global market.
Atlas is expected to confirm its fiscal 2015 production
guidance of 12.2-12.8 million tonnes on Thursday, about as much
as BHP and Rio together churn out in a week. But the problem is
costs - more than double those of its bigger rivals.
UBS last week downgraded Atlas to "sell" from "neutral".
Atlas chief Executive Ken Brinsden has promised to attack
costs, which at a targeted $64-$68 per wet metric tonne in
fiscal 2015 are among the highest in Australia's Pilbara region.
Atlas sold its ore in the half-year to June 30 for $86.29 a
tonne, but this half-year's average is set to be lower, given a
13 percent drop in spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI since July 1,
while Atlas ore is also discounted because of its lower grade.
An Atlas spokesman said the company's cost position would be
updated in Thursday's September quarter operations report.
"Atlas has to make some tough decisions," said James Wilson,
a mining analyst for Morgans Financial. "BHP and Rio want their
ore to be the most competitive in the world, which as a result
could push lesser competitors like Atlas off the cliff."
In June, the 1.7 million-tonnes-per-year Cairn Hill mine,
started in 2010 when iron ore fetched twice today's price, was
shut after costs of $104 a tonne overran selling prices. Other
small miners once hoping to make inroads into the
seaborne-traded market but now struggling include Pluton
Resources, Sherwin Iron Ltd <SHD.AX< and Noble Group's
Frances Creek mine.
Atlas has its work cut out. Unlike Rio Tinto's modern rail
network, Atlas must truck its iron ore to port, capping its
production capacity at 15 million tonnes a year.
Rail would increase Atlas' production capacity and open up
stranded deposits it holds in remote Pilbara districts, though
talks with fellow miner Fortescue Metals Group and rail
operator Aurizon Holdings have yet to yield results.
Highlighting investor concerns, Atlas is the most heavily
shorted iron ore producer and the sixth most heavily shorted of
all stocks on the Australian Securities Exchange, with 12.3
percent of its shares shorted as of Oct 14.
Valuations on Atlas are weaker than the median among nine
Australian iron ore producers ranging from Fortescue to Flinders
Mines, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At A$0.37, Atlas shares are trading at less than a quarter
of their net tangible asset value of A$1.61. By comparison,
rival Pilbara producer BC Iron's shares are worth 71
percent of their underlying asset value.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have Atlas rated deep in junk
territory, although both agencies said the company's strong cash
position of A$264 million ($233 million) at end-June should help
to shore it up at current prices.
"Even in a worst-case scenario whereby Atlas is not making a
profit, its liquidity position should help them ride out a low
pricing environment for a while," S&P analyst May Zhong said.
"A lower Australian dollar will help their position, but the
dollar isn't falling as much as iron ore prices," she added.
(1 US dollar = 1.1351 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)