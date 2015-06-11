* Issue price of A$0.05, 58 pct discount on latest share
price
* Operations restarted at two out of three mines
* Plans to produce 14-15 mln tn per year by year-end
* Plans to produce 14-15 mln tn per year by year-end
comment)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 11 Struggling Australian mining
company Atlas Iron Ltd said on Thursday it is planning
to raise capital via a placement of new shares at a heavily
discounted price to key contractors, existing and new
shareholders.
After a near collapse due to a slump in iron ore prices,
Australia's fourth-largest iron ore miner has recently resumed
some mining operations and is now trying to raise cash to keep
it afloat.
The share issue, at price of A$0.05 Australian dollars each,
represents a 58 percent discount to the last traded price before
the shares were suspended and is much lower that Atlas shares
have ever traded, the company said.
On Apr. 7, Atlas suspended trading in its shares and all
mining operations, entering crisis talks with its creditors and
contractors as the price of iron ore was below its $50 a tonne
break-even level.
"The company now is focusing on the next step in its
restructuring and growth strategy. This involves a
capital raising, with the funds raised strengthening Atlas'
balance sheet and assisting the company in managing periods of
volatility in market conditions," the company said in a
statement.
The plan involves placements of shares to new and existing
shareholders to raise up to A$50 million ($39 million), a
placement to key Atlas contractors to raise up to A$30 million,
and a participation offer to eligible Atlas shareholders to
raise up to A$100 million.
Contractors have already committed about A$23.9 million, the
company said.
Some analysts, however, doubted investors appetite for the
new shares given the gloomy outlook for iron ore.
"It's surprising to see such marginal tonnes coming back on
given most people expect iron ore prices to fall again," said
Liberum Capital analyst Richard Knights. "It would be surprising
to see people willing to put their hands in their pocket for
something like this, but I wouldn't rule it out either."
Iron ore has lost almost two thirds of its value from a 2011
all time high of around $190 a tonne. It is now trading at
around $65, having recovered from a multi-year low of around $45
hit in April under the weight of a supply glut and slower
demand.
Atlas has recently resumed mining operations at its Abydos
and Wodgina mines and said mining will resume at Mt Webber in
July. It now wants to reach a full production rate of 14-15
million tonnes per year from its three Pilbara iron ore mines by
the year-end.
Atlas also announced some management reshuffling, with
chairman David Flanagan returning to the position of managing
director, Ken Brinsden switching from managing director to
executive director and non-executive director Cheryl Edwardes
becoming chairman.
Flanagan was Atlas' managing director from 2004 to 2012,
before becoming chairman.
($1 = 1.2928 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)