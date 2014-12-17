BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
Dec 17 Atlas Menkul Kiymetler :
* Says to raise capital to TRY 20 million ($8.59 million) from TRY 10 million
* Says share purchase rights will be fully restricted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3283 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO