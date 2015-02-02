BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Atlas Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 148.3 million lira ($61.1 million) versus 59.2 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 167,522 lira versus net loss of 765,192 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4268 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.