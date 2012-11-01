Nov 1 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday but
cut its full-year forecast, citing a softer-than-expected air
freight market.
Net income was $33.9 million, or $1.27 a share, in the third
quarter, compared with $28.2 million, or $1.07 a share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $409.3 million.
Atlas Air, which provides charter freight services to
commercial airlines and the U.S. military, said it now expects
full-year profit to exceed $4.65 a share, compared with an
August forecast calling for earnings to top $5.10 a share.