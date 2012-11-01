* Earnings of $1.26 miss analysts' estimate of $1.35
* Shares sink 16 percent
Nov 1 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday and cut its full-year forecast, citing a soft air
freight market, and its shares fell 16 percent.
Atlas Air, which provides charter freight services to
commercial airlines and the U.S. military, said it expected
full-year earnings to exceed $4.65 a share, compared with an
August forecast of more than $5.10.
A number of cargo carriers have noted weakness in demand
lately. Last month, the International Air Transport Association
revised its outlook for cargo, saying the sector would have a
0.4 percent contraction in 2012 instead of 0.3 percent growth as
previously forecast.
By value, about 40 percent of internationally shipped goods
go by air, and cargo demand is seen as a barometer for world
trade and the health of the economy.
Net income at Atlas Air was $33.9 million, or $1.27 a share,
in the third quarter, compared with $28.2 million, or $1.07 a
share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for special items, the profit was $1.26 a share,
while analysts on average were expecting $1.35, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $409.3 million, shy of the $415.2
million that analysts had forecast.
Shares of Atlas Air were down 16 percent at $46.17 in
morning trading.