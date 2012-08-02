* Second-quarter earnings $1.16 a share
* Adjusted profit topped estimates
* Full-year forecast affirmed
Aug 2 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, aided
by growth in military passenger service and increased commercial
charter flying.
Despite global economic uncertainty, Atlas Air said earnings
for the current third quarter would be "moderately higher" than
the second quarter, and fourth-quarter profit would be
"substantially higher" than the third period.
"We anticipate the demand from the high-tech sector will
increase as multiple new product launches take place during the
final four months of the year," Chief Executive Bill Flynn said
during a conference call.
The company, which provides charter freight services to
commercial airlines and the U.S. military, said second-quarter
net income was $30.9 million, or $1.16 a diluted share, up 29
percent from $23.8 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items, profit was $1.18 a share, compared with
92 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 21 percent to $424.7 million.
The company stood by a prior forecast calling for full-year
earnings to top $5.10 a share.
Shares of Atlas Air were up 2.8 percent to $45.56 in midday
trading.