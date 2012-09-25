UPDATE 2-Gulf rift threatens air travel disruption across region and beyond
* Many Gulf airports major hubs for international travel (Adds EgyptAir reaction)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 Atlas Copco : * Acquires U.S. manufacturer of drill bits, NewTech Drilling Products, LLC * Adds new type of high-quality product to group's offering for mining and oil and gas drilling. * NewTech was privately owned, employs 20 people and had revenues in 2011 of $6.5 million
* Many Gulf airports major hubs for international travel (Adds EgyptAir reaction)
STOCKHOLM, June 5 Nobel prizewinner Bob Dylan said on Monday that unlike literature his songs were meant to be sung not read and that they only needed to move people, not to make sense.