STOCKHOLM Aug 17 Swedish engineering group
Atlas Copco is in advanced talks with Edwards Group
to take over the British industrial technology firm for
close to a billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News reported on
Saturday.
The British television news service said on its website
Atlas Copco planned to offer around $9.20 per share for Edwards,
a premium to the $8 at which it listed on Nasdaq last year,
citing banking sources in the United States.
Investment bankers at Barclays and Lazard, who are advising
Edwards, had recommended Edwards' board to approve such a bid
and a deal could be announced as early as next week, it said.
Atlas Copco declined to comment. Edwards group was not
immediately available for comment.