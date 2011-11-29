* Says overall demand weakening somewhat from high level
* Limited impact so far on demand from recent global
uncertainty
* Capital markets day in Antwerp on Tuesday
By Ben Deighton
ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 29 Swedish
compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco on Tuesday
repeated its near-term outlook, given on Oct. 21, that overall
demand is weakening somewhat from a high level.
"The recent economic uncertainty in the global markets has
so far had a limited impact on demand for Atlas Copco's
products, but we are well prepared for any situation," Chief
Executive Ronnie Leten said in a statement ahead of an investor
conference in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.
"We have a strong balance sheet that supports investments in
innovation, geographical presence and our service business, and
we see many possibilities to develop the business also in a
difficult market," he said.
Analysts said on Oct. 21 the new demand outlook, which was
weaker than the previous, came as no surprise given global
economic uncertainty.
Leten said on Tuesday developing Atlas Copco's service
business would remain a focus area for the group. The
aftermarket, including service, spare parts and consumables,
currently accounts for around 40 percent of revenue.
The maker of construction and mining gear has rode a wave of
strong demand, not least from a booming mining industry, to
record earnings.
In the third quarter, Atlas Copco's operating profit grew 31
percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion crowns, while higher volumes
and prices helped boost its operating margin to 23.1 percent
from 21.3 percent.
Swedish peer SKF, a leading bearings maker, also
warned of lower demand ahead in its third-quarter report, due to
debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth.
(Editing by David Holmes)