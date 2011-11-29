* Says overall demand weakening somewhat from high level
By Ben Deighton
ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 29 Compressor and
machinery maker Atlas Copco AB said its construction
equipment business had weakened further in the fourth quarter
due to global economic uncertainties, although business in other
units was developing well.
The Swedish group has so far ridden the global economic
downturn, trimming costs and ring a wave of strong demand from
the booming mining industry in particular and producing record
earnings.
But the worsening conditions the company warned of a month
ago have established themselves in the
construction sector two months in to the fourth quarter.
"In the call we had for the Q3 results we already mentioned
that we see a softening of the business in the construction
area. That continues to be (the case) and we are reducing our
resources accordingly," Leten told an investor conference.
"But in the other business areas we still see good business
development going on," he said at the company's capital markets
day on Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium, manufacturing hub for its
biggest division Compressor Technique.
The Construction Technique unit generated roughly 15 percent
of group revenue in the third quarter. Atlas Copco repeated a
near-term outlook, given in the third-quarter report on Oct. 21,
for somewhat weakening overall demand from a high level.
"The recent economic uncertainty in the global markets has
so far had a limited impact on demand for Atlas Copco's
products, but we are well prepared for any situation," the group
said in a statement.
It said it had a strong balance and saw possibilities to
develop the business, even in a difficult market.
Swedish sector peers SKF, a leading bearings
maker, and specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik,
also said this month they were bracing for lower demand ahead,
due to debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth.
Atlas Copco's products and services range from compressed
air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining
equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems.
Leten said developing the service business would remain a
focus. The aftermarket, including service, spare parts and
consumables, accounts for around 40 percent of revenue.
In the third quarter, its operating profit grew 31 percent
year-on-year to 4.8 billion crowns. Higher volumes and prices
helped boost operating margin to 23.1 percent from 21.3 percent.
Leten said the group, which has sales in more than 130
countries, was focusing on growth rather than margins, and was
still keen on making acquisitions. "I can tell you and assure
you hunting season is still open," he said.
Shares in the group, which hit an all-time-high above 173
crowns in July, were down 0.3 percent at 0911 GMT at 134.50
crowns. The Stockholm market was down 0.7 percent.
