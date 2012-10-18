MELBOURNE Oct 18 Australia's Atlas Iron is looking to line up new funds, the iron ore miner said on Thursday as it sought a trading halt on its shares, with weak iron ore prices having hurt the sector's cash flows.

Atlas had been viewed by investors as being in a relatively strong position with no debt, relative to Fortescue Metals Group , which last month slammed the brakes on its expansion plans, slashed jobs and scrambled to refinance debt following a sharp and prolonged slide in iron ore prices.

Atlas said it is going to announce a "financing transaction" and is due to report its September quarter production report on Thursday.

Iron ore prices slid to a three-year low of $87 a tonne last month but have since rebounded to $115. They remain well below a high of $149 earlier this year, with iron ore producers warning they expect prices to remain volatile in the near term.

Funding is key for Atlas to achieve its target of doubling capacity to 12 million tonnes a year by December 2013. The company has ambitious plans to expand output to 46 million tonnes a year by 2017.

Atlas transports its ore to port by truck, but will eventually need a rail line, which it is studying in partnership with Australia's top coal-freight operator, QR National and Brockman Resources.

Atlas shares last traded up 5.3 percent at A$1.58 on a strong day for iron ore miners, partly on the back of data from China that suggested the slowdown in the world's biggest iron ore consuming economy had bottomed.

Rival Mount Gibson Iron soared 17 percent on Thursday after announcing it was slashing jobs and slowing mine operations to cut or defer about A$120 million to A$150 million in capital and operating costs.

However, Mount Gibson stuck to its sales target of 8-8.5 million tonnes for the year to June 2013, saying it would ship ore from its stockpiles.

It was also a strong day for Gindalbie Metals Group , which jumped as much as 16 percent after loading the first shipment from its A$2.57 billion Karara iron ore project, in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

The magnetite iron ore project is co-owned by Angang Steel , the listed arm of China's second-largest steel producer, Anshan Iron and Steel Group. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)