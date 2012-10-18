* Lines up $325 million term loan, cuts 27 jobs
* Raises iron ore shipments forecast
* Seeks joint venture partners for longer term funds
* Mount Gibson slashes 270 jobs, to save up to A$150 mln
* Gindalbie sticks to A$2.57 bln Karara project cost
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 18 Australia's fourth-largest
iron ore miner, Atlas Iron, took on debt for the first
time and rival Mount Gibson Iron moved to slash jobs
and cut operations to counter the impact of a sharp and
protracted slide in iron ore prices.
Those drastic steps were the latest evidence of threats to
Australia's mining boom, which have led big and small miners to
shelve projects, and are now slicing into operations as they
brace for more volatility.
Atlas lined up on Thursday a fully underwritten term loan of
$325 million in a move to ensure it can fund its expansion at a
time when cash flows have been thinned by a drop in iron ore
prices to a three-year low of $87 a tonne last month.
"You would have had to be living under a rock not to have
seen that the iron ore markets have changed," Atlas Managing
Director Ken Brinsden told reporters at a news conference.
Iron ore prices slid to three-year lows last month but have
since rebounded to $115 a tonne. They remain well below a high
of $149 earlier this year, with iron ore producers warning they
expect prices to remain volatile in the near term.
Atlas had wanted to fund construction to double its capacity
to 12 million tonnes a year by December 2013 using cash from
operations, but with the iron ore price slump over the past six
months, that was impossible.
"The outlook for the operating cash flow is perhaps just
that little bit weaker, hence the requirement to take on the
facility," Brinsden said, adding that the loan was the cheapest
option it looked at as a funding source.
The company's operations were "marginally" cash positive in
the September quarter, when prices slid to three-year lows, he
said.
The price drop has hit everyone, but the mega miners -- Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton -- with
their lowest-cost mines, can still make a profit and are going
ahead with expansions, while smaller, higher-cost producers are
under pressure to cut costs and hold up new projects.
Atlas also said it was cutting 27 jobs, mostly in
exploration and evaluation, to help cut costs, while another 23
mostly exploration roles have been moved to other parts of the
business, but said the savings were only small.
It said cash operating costs would be $1-2 less than earlier
flagged, at $46-50 a tonne free-on-board, mainly due to changes
in its production plans. That compares with bigger rival
Fortescue Mining Group's production cost of about $49 a
tonne in the September quarter.
To beef up funding for its ambitious plans to expand output
to 46 million tonnes a year by 2017, Atlas is talking to
customers about selling minority joint venture stakes in its
mines.
RELATIVELY STRONG FOOTING
Atlas tweaked up its forecast for exports by 200,000 tonnes
to 7.2-7.7 million tonnes for the year to June 2013, saying it
would sell some product that it had originally planned to
stockpile.
Atlas had been viewed by investors as being in a relatively
strong position with no debt, relative to Fortescue, which last
month slammed the brakes on its expansion plans, slashed jobs
and scrambled to refinance debt following a sharp and prolonged
slide in iron ore prices.
Atlas shares were suspended from trading, pending the
announcement. They last traded up 5.3 percent on Thursday at
A$1.58 on a strong day for iron ore miners, partly on the back
of data from China that suggested the slowdown in the world's
biggest iron ore consuming economy had bottomed.
Mount Gibson said on Thursday it was slashing 270
jobs and slowing mine operations to cut or defer about A$120
million to A$150 million ($155.54 million) in capital and
operating costs.
However, Mount Gibson stuck to its sales target of 8-8.5
million tonnes for the year to June 2013, saying it would ship
ore from its stockpiles. Its shares soared 17 percent.
But miner Gindalbie Metals Group, which loaded the
first shipment from its A$2.57 billion Karara iron ore project
in the mid-west region of Western Australia on Thursday, said it
expects iron ore prices to return to about $130 a tonne.
"The market is going to be quite volatile, but then a return
to fundamentals. It won't be back to $180 iron ore prices, it
will be more like $130," Managing Director Tim Netscher told
Reuters. "We'd actually be very happy with that figure."
Gindalbie's magnetite iron ore project, on track to operate
at 10 million tonnes a year by April, is co-owned by Angang
Steel , the listed arm of China's
second-largest steel producer, Anshan Iron and Steel Group,
which will buy most of the ore.