MELBOURNE, Feb 22 Atlas Iron,
Australia's fourth biggest iron ore miner, has appointed a new
chief executive to oversee a 600 percent surge in output over
the next five years, with founder David Flanagan taking over as
chairman.
Atlas expects to be producing 46 million tonnes a year by
2017, up from 6 million tonnes this year, following its
takeovers of FerrAus and Giralia in 2011.
That would keep it in the no.4 position behind Fortescue
Metals Group, which aims to be producing 155 million
tonnes a year by 2013.
Atlas, which discovered iron ore in 2005 and started
shipping ore in 2008 thanks to its proximity to port, has
promoted its chief development officer, Ken Brinsden, 40, to the
top job to oversee the steep ramp-up.
"The promotion...reflects the board's strong confidence in
his capability to lead the company and deliver the immense
growth and rapid transition underway in Atlas' business," the
company said.
Brinsden, a mining engineer, has been with the company since
the beginning, running the development of its Wodgina and Pardoo
mines and helping the company secure crucial port capacity at
Port Hedland.
Flanagan will act as executive chairman until the end of
August, overseeing strategy, then will step into a non-executive
chairman role. He plans to remain deeply involved in the company
he founded.
"It's been my blood sweat and tears for so long," Flanagan
told Reuters. The 40-year-old owns 2.7 million shares, or 0.3
percent of the company.
"While I don't make it into the top twenty list, they are
the single biggest asset that I own. I'm very much going to be
keeping a hand in," he said. "I'll still be involved in all the
strategic decisions, all of the big deals."
The company debuted in 2004 with a market value of A$9
million and is now worth A$2.8 billion. Its shares fell 1
percent to A$3.12 on Wednesday, underperforming a 0.3 percent
fall in the metals and mining index.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and James Regan; Editing by Michael
Perry)