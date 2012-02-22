* New chief Ken Brinsden to steer massive growth

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 Atlas Iron, Australia's fourth biggest iron ore miner, has appointed a new chief executive to oversee a 600 percent surge in output over the next five years, with founder David Flanagan taking over as chairman.

Atlas expects to be producing 46 million tonnes a year by 2017, up from 6 million tonnes this year, following its takeovers of FerrAus and Giralia in 2011.

That would keep it in the no.4 position behind Fortescue Metals Group, which aims to be producing 155 million tonnes a year by 2013.

Atlas, which discovered iron ore in 2005 and started shipping ore in 2008 thanks to its proximity to port, has promoted its chief development officer, Ken Brinsden, 40, to the top job to oversee the steep ramp-up.

"The promotion...reflects the board's strong confidence in his capability to lead the company and deliver the immense growth and rapid transition underway in Atlas' business," the company said.

Brinsden, a mining engineer, has been with the company since the beginning, running the development of its Wodgina and Pardoo mines and helping the company secure crucial port capacity at Port Hedland.

Flanagan will act as executive chairman until the end of August, overseeing strategy, then will step into a non-executive chairman role. He plans to remain deeply involved in the company he founded.

"It's been my blood sweat and tears for so long," Flanagan told Reuters. The 40-year-old owns 2.7 million shares, or 0.3 percent of the company.

"While I don't make it into the top twenty list, they are the single biggest asset that I own. I'm very much going to be keeping a hand in," he said. "I'll still be involved in all the strategic decisions, all of the big deals."

The company debuted in 2004 with a market value of A$9 million and is now worth A$2.8 billion. Its shares fell 1 percent to A$3.12 on Wednesday, underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the metals and mining index.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)