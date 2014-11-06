ISTANBUL/PARIS Nov 6 Turkey's Atlasjet has
reached a preliminary deal with European planemaker Airbus
to buy around 30 aircraft worth $3 billion at list
prices as it expands in eastern Europe and central Asia, two
people familiar with the matter said.
The tentative agreement covers current-generation A321ceo
jets, but the number of units and other details have not been
finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified because
the talks are confidential.
Atlasjet declined comment.
A spokesman for Airbus, the planemaking unit of Airbus Group
, said: "We do not comment on confidential discussions
that we may or may not be having with potential customers".
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila
Abboud)