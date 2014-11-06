ISTANBUL/PARIS Nov 6 Turkey's Atlasjet has reached a preliminary deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy around 30 aircraft worth $3 billion at list prices as it expands in eastern Europe and central Asia, two people familiar with the matter said.

The tentative agreement covers current-generation A321ceo jets, but the number of units and other details have not been finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

Atlasjet declined comment.

A spokesman for Airbus, the planemaking unit of Airbus Group , said: "We do not comment on confidential discussions that we may or may not be having with potential customers". (Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud)