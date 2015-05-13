LONDON May 13 Almost one in 10 investors in African bank Atlas Mara voted against the election to the board of its co-founder Bob Diamond, the former boss of British bank Barclays.

Atlas Mara, co-founded by Diamond and entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar in 2013 with the aim of building sub-Saharan Africa's leading bank, said on Wednesday 8.8 percent of investors who voted at its annual shareholder meeting were opposed to the election of Diamond.

All other directors received the support of 99 percent of shareholders for their election or re-election.

The London-listed company said it did not know who voted against the former Barclays chief executive.

U.S. based proxy agent Glass Lewis recommended opposing Diamond's election because he is an executive director also sitting on the company's audit committee, according to a person familiar with the matter. Glass Lewis could not immediately be reached for comment.

An Atlas Mara spokesman said the company listened to shareholders and addressed any fundamental concerns they had. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Keith Weir)