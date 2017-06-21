U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
LONDON, June 21 Atlas Mara Ltd, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said on Wednesday that it plans to raise $200 million to increase its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria and to scale up other businesses.
Atlas Mara said it was buying a 13.4 percent stake in the Union Bank of Nigeria from Clermont Group, taking its total holding to 44.5 percent.
The bank said it is in discussions with potential investors regarding a possible raising of new equity capital, comprising of $100 million equity offering and a $100 million mandatory convertible bond.
Diamond teamed up with Africa-based entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar to set up Atlas Mara, a vehicle through which they planned to buy up assets to help build it into a powerful force in African banking. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.