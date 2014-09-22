BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd
* Mandatory offer for remaining 4.2 pct of ABC Holdings
* Today announces its intention to make an offer to all remaining holders of ordinary shares in ABCH
* This intention is in line with Atlas Mara's previous communications to market
* Consideration to be offered to minority shareholders will be cash or an equivalent value of Atlas Mara ordinary shares
* A cash amount of bwp 7.49 (equivalent of $0.82 as at 15 September 2014) will be offered for each abch share listed on bse and us$ 0.82 for each ABCH share listed on ZSE
* Atlas Mara expects that offer will commence on 24 september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.