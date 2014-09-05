BRIEF-National Australia Bank revises comparative financial information following organisational restructure
* group has changed its reporting to align to customer segments
Sept 5 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :
* Atlas Mara to increase its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9% for approximately $270 million
* Will purchase stake from Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria ("AMCON")
* Upon completion of transaction, company will own a total combined interest in UBN of 29.9%
* As at June 30, 2014, UBN had approximately $6.3 billion of assets, $1.7 billion in loans, $3.1 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CPI Card Group announces ceo retirement plan and succession process