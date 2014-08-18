BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
Aug 18 Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd : * Says completion conditions satisfied for public offer of Atlas Mara Beteiligungs
AG for ADC African Development Corporation AG * Says as of 31 July total of 9.01 million shares in adc, which represent
95.17% of ADC's share capital, had been tendered * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.