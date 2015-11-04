MILAN Nov 4 U.S. investment firm Atlas Merchant
Capital, set up by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond,
has presented a non-binding offer for Italy's Arca valuing the
whole asset manager at around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion),
two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Arca's main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca
Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER), Veneto Banca
IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own
19.99 percent of the asset manager. Banca Popolare di Sondrio
, another cooperative lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.
"It is a non-binding offer ... so the value of the deal
could change after the due-diligence process," one of the
sources said, confirming a report in MF daily.
The sale of Arca would be the last in a series of disposals
by the Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza that are raising
money to strengthen their balance sheets as they struggle to
comply with capital requirements set by the European Central
Bank. BPER and Popolare di Sondrio could end up keeping a stake
in Arca after the sale.
Italian asset manager Anima Holdings is also said to be
interested in buying a stake in Arca, traders have said.
Arca declined to comment, while Atlas Merchant Capital and
Anima were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Andrea Mandala; writing by
Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)